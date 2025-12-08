The Forest of Dean's motorists will have 12 road closures to avoid nearby on the National Highways network this week.
And seven of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with drivers facing holdups of between 10 and 30 minutes.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that three closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M4, from 8pm December 7 to midnight, December 20, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 both directions, junction 22 to junction 23 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
• M50, from 9am December 3 2025 to 6pm January 9 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers Rest Roundabout, Hard shoulder lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further nine closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 8pm December 8 to 6am December 10, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• M4, from 7pm December 10 to 6am December 11, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales bridge carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 eastbound, junction 2 exit and entry slip roads, 7.5T weight limit suspended with traffic light control.
• A40, from 8pm December 10 to 6am December 11, slight delays (under 10 minutes): A40 both directions Dursley Cross to Huntley two-way signals for barrier repair.
• M4, from 10pm December 12 to 6am December 15, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M48 westbound, junction 1 to 2 Severn Bridge weekend carriageway closure for structure maintenance works, diversion via M4 Prince of Wales Bridge.
• A40, from 10pm December 15 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both ways Huntley to Lea, junction - carriageway closure for drainage works. Light vehicles diverted via Bradley Ct Rd and A4136. HGVs diverted via A40, A417, M50 and A449 to re-join A40.
• M4, from 7pm December 16 to 6am December 17, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to 22 Prince of Wales bridge carriageway closure for resurfacing, diversion via M48 eastbound, junction 2 exit and entry slip roads, 7.5T weight limit suspended with traffic light control.
• M5, from 9pm December 16 to 6am December 17, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 13 to junction 12 - lane closures for electrical works.
• M4, from 9pm December 17 to 6am December 18, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 22 exit slip road closures for drainage work, exit diversion via - M4 westbound, junction 23 and return.
• M5, from 9pm December 17 to 6am December 18, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M5 northbound, junction 14 to junction 13 - lane closures for electrical works.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.