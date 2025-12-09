THE M4 Prince of Wales bridge will be fully closed in both directions tonight, from 8pm until 6am, according to the National Highways.
The National Highways said this is due to to remove 35 faulty lighting columns on the bridge but there will be signed diversions in place via the M48 Severn Bridge.
MP for Monmouthshire, Catherine Fookes has spoken on this matter.
“The forced closure of the Prince of Wales Bridge for emergency repairs is a major blow to Monmouthshire.
“I know it has caused extensive and frustrating delays to people's journeys, especially for those of you who need to get to and from work, and our businesses that are waiting to carry out deliveries in and out of Wales.
“The problem is compounded by the M48 Bridge being closed to HGVs. Of course safety must be the number one priority, but I am extremely disappointed that these “faulty lamp columns” on our vital bridge into England have been allowed to fall into disrepair.
“I have written to National Highways requesting an urgent meeting to investigate why this has happened, and how they intend to resolve the situation.
“In the meantime, if you can, please avoid the bridge which is currently partially closed and will be completely shut from 8pm tonight (Tue) to 6am tomorrow (Wed).”
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.