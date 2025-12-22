Drivers in and around the Forest of Dean will have four National Highways road closures to watch out for this week.
And two of them are expected to cause moderate delays – with motorists facing holdups of between 10 minutes and half an hour.
The latest expected works list, with notes from National Highways, shows that two closures already in place are expected to carry on this week:
• M50, from 9am December 3 2025 to 6pm January 9 2026, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M50 both directions M5, junction 8 to A449 Travellers Rest Roundabout, Hard shoulder lane closure for maintenance works.
• A40, from 8pm October 29 2024 to 6am March 28 2026, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): A40 both directions Dixton Roundabout to Whitchurch junction, carriageway closure for maintenance works, diversion via National Highways and local authority network.
And a further two closures will begin over the next two weeks:
• M4, from 8pm December 22 to 6am December 23, moderate delays (10-30 minutes): M4 westbound, junction 21 to 23 Prince of Wales bridge carriageway closure for structure maintenance, diversion via M48 westbound, For M49 northbound, traffic diversion via M4 eastbound to junction 20, M5 southbound, junction 16 exit slip, M5 northbound, M4 westbound and M48.
• M4, from 9pm January 5 to 6am January 7, slight delays (under 10 minutes): M4 eastbound, junction 23 to junction 22 lane closures for bridge maintenance.
National Highways is responsible for maintaining motorways and major A-roads, so closures of smaller roads will not be included in their schedule.