Post marriage, the couple began their professional journeys at Clatterbridge Hospital on the Wirral. Angela embarked on her first House Post in general medicine and geriatrics, while Noel, employed as a physicist, lent his skills to the radiotherapy department. After a few years, they relocated to North Wales, where Angela served as a GP in the quaint town of Bethesda and Noel became a director of a medical research firm in Llangefni, Anglesey, applying his knowledge of electronics.