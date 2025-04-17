A HUGE 91 per cent of pupils have been offered a place at their first choice school, Gloucestershire County Council has said.
This year, 5,907 children were offered a primary school place for September. Of that total, 98 per cent were admitted to one of their school choices, 91 per cent admitted to their first choice.
Parents and carers who applied online received an email on April 16 confirming their school place, which they have been invited to accept online.
Gloucestershire County Council said: “Parents are encouraged to accept their place online, or return their reply forms as soon as possible, and have until April 23 to either accept their school place or request an alternative school.”
Those who did not apply online received a letter including the place on offer and the reasons why.
Parents can also ask for their children to be placed on waiting lists for their preferred schools if they did not get the place they were hoping for. If places become available, they will be offered a place in line with the school’s admissions policy.
The county council will write to parents with the result of the reconsideration after May 14 and parents will have until May 21 to reply. Those who are still not satisfied with their given school will be advised of the appeals procedure.
Parents unhappy with their initial offer are encouraged to keep their place, as this will ensure their child will have a place at a school in September whatever the outcome.
The admission criteria and more information about waiting lists for every school are available online.
The news comes following last month’s report of secondary school placements in the county, which saw over 6,800 children offered a place for September; 81 per cent at their first choice.