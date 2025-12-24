Two Rivers Housing welcomed families to its redeveloped Staunton site just in time for Christmas.
The completed regeneration project at Johnstone Close brings 20 much needed new affordable homes to the village near Coleford.
Redeveloped in partnership with Harper Group, the site provides a mix of two- and three-bedroom homes as well as one-bedroom flats and bungalows.
The new development also includes six homes available to buy through the government’s Shared Ownership scheme.
Plans to transform the former sheltered housing scheme site began in 2018 following a consultation with tenants.
Two Rivers Housing worked with the Forest Council and Staunton Parish Council to submit a plan for 20 new affordable homes to help meet the local housing need.
The new homes have been designed to the highest energy efficiency rating and have been fitted with air source heat pumps and electric car charging points.
The housing association was given funding from Homes England for the regeneration project in 2023, and demolition began in October 2024 with tenants able to move in just before Christmas
The new development was also supported by the Forest Council, Staunton Parish Council and Gloucestershire Rural Community Council (GRCC).
Hayley Selway, Chief Executive at Two Rivers Housing visited the site to celebrate the completion of the project. Talking to partners and tenants, she said:
“We are so pleased to be able to welcome tenants to their new homes at Johnstone Close in time for Christmas.
“With thousands of families still waiting for affordable homes, projects like these are so important and provide much needed warm, safe, affordable homes for local families.
“I’d like to thank all of our partners for their support. Together we have transformed an outdated residential block into a place where families can thrive. I hope that they will be very happy in their new homes for many years to come.”
Antony Rees, of Leominster-based builders J Harper & Sons: “We are delighted to have delivered 20 energy-efficient, high-quality, affordable homes in collaboration with Two Rivers Housing.
“This regeneration project transformed a former sheltered housing scheme into homes designed to blend in seamlessly with the surroundings.”
Laura Marsland, Delivery Manager at Homes England, which provided funding for the project, added: “As the government’s housing and regeneration agency, increasing the supply of quality affordable homes remains one of our key objectives and we are committed to supporting ambitious housebuilders of all sizes to build those homes and communities.
“This investment through the Affordable Homes Programme does just that, enabling Two Rivers Housing to build 20 much needed new homes the people of Staunton can be proud of.”
Two Rivers Housing currently manages around 4,600 affordable homes in the Forest of Dean, Gloucestershire and surrounding areas.
In 2018, it pledged to build 1,000 new affordable homes across Gloucestershire.
So far, it has built 804 new homes across the county.
A report published by Gloucestershire County Council in 2022 revealed that there were more than 1,850 people on the waiting list for social housing in the Forest.
