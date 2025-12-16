As 2025 draws to a close, it is the perfect time to pause, celebrate the festive season, and reflect on the progress we’ve made together over the past year.
At the Forest of Dean District Council, we’ve worked hard to deliver on our ambitious council plan, strengthening communities, supporting residents and businesses, and protecting the environment we all cherish.
This year we invested in our leisure centres, installing new equipment with partners Freedom Leisure and inviting residents to try it out firsthand. A key part of hosting such events is our engagement with members of the community to help as many people as possible feel the mental and physical benefits that exercise can provide.
Together with local GP surgeries, 316 people have accessed exercise referral programmes, with 25 different classes designed in consultation with health professionals and community groups. A wide range of classes including Tai Chi, Move and Connect and Cancer Rehabilitation Groups mean that everyone has an opportunity to enjoy the mental and physical benefits of exercise, supported by qualified instructors.
It is also important to note that we understand that many in our communities have faced challenges this year. That’s why we’ve expanded support through tools like the Low-Income Family Tracker (LIFT), helped to introduce the Financial Inclusion Steering Group, and assisted the Forest Food Network to continue their fantastic work. Through the Household Support Fund, targeted financial help has also ensured that we have been able to reach those families most in need.
Community groups have also benefited, with over £20,000 distributed to ten organisations to help with day-to-day running costs. Our Communities Team has strengthened local ties through Warm Spaces, Communitea Events, and the hugely successful Armed Forces Support Network, which provides practical advice and assistance to veterans, serving personnel, and their families.
It has been especially rewarding to see the Council itself, and our teams recognised by external organisations. We were delighted with the findings from the Local Government Association’s (LGA) Corporate Peer Challenge Progress Review, which recognised the significant progress the council has made in delivering its improvement plan and building on the recommendations made during the original 2024 Peer Challenge.
The LGA praised the council for its commitment to delivery, strong sense of community and positive organisational culture, describing progress as “brilliant.”
It was also brilliant to see our Street Warden service recognised again by the RSPCA, achieving platinum status for re-homing stray dogs, alongside a bronze award for contingency planning.
The team have been busy visiting local schools and engaging with our younger residents through the Junior Warden programme, working with Year 5 and 6 pupils to listen to their ideas and deliver projects that matter to them. They have also collaborated with partners Two Rivers Housing and Ubico to deliver ‘Project Bloom’, a successful pilot project that worked alongside residents to improve and enhance the areas in which they live.
Our commitment to community safety extends to our local businesses. This year we delivered free domestic abuse awareness training, helping staff spot the signs of domestic abuse and provide the right support when required. Together, we are building a collective voice that says clearly: abuse will not be tolerated in our community.
We are extremely proud of what we’ve achieved in 2025, and believe there is much to look forward to in 2026. We will continue our work to improve vital services such as waste collection, recycling, planning, and regeneration, while working hand-in-hand with residents, businesses and communities across the Forest of Dean to create a vibrant future.
On behalf of everyone at Forest of Dean District Council, we would like to wish you all a happy, healthy and peaceful Christmas and a prosperous new year.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.