I was pleased to see the National Living Wage rise from April 2026. For a full-time worker on the current rate, this means an extra £900 a year in their pay packet, giving working people and families across the Forest a meaningful boost. Rail fares will also be frozen for the first time in 30 years, and prescription charges will remain at £9.90. For those who rely on cars, as most in the Forest do, the 5p fuel-duty cut will be extended until August 2026, and the new Fuel Finder scheme will display real-time petrol prices, helping drivers find the best deal.