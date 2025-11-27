Many of you have been keen to understand what this year’s Budget would bring. With the Chancellor’s announcements now set out, I hope this column offers clarity on what they mean for our community in the year ahead.
Since becoming your MP, I’ve heard from many constituents feeling the squeeze - From the weekly food shop to energy bills, fuel, and everyday travel costs. Rising living costs are affecting people across our community, and I take these concerns seriously.
I was pleased to see the National Living Wage rise from April 2026. For a full-time worker on the current rate, this means an extra £900 a year in their pay packet, giving working people and families across the Forest a meaningful boost. Rail fares will also be frozen for the first time in 30 years, and prescription charges will remain at £9.90. For those who rely on cars, as most in the Forest do, the 5p fuel-duty cut will be extended until August 2026, and the new Fuel Finder scheme will display real-time petrol prices, helping drivers find the best deal.
I know household energy bills are another pressure for many in the Forest of Dean. The Budget will remove around £150 in costs from the average household energy bill next year, easing the burden for families across the Forest.
Having worked in education before becoming an MP, I know children cannot thrive in the classroom if they are hungry or facing the challenges of poverty. The Government has already taken steps through free breakfast clubs and extending free school meals to half a million more children. The Chancellor’s decision to scrap the two-child benefit cap takes this further. Introduced by the last government, the cap affected nearly 1,500 children in the Forest. Scrapping it will lift around 330,000 children out of poverty nationally and prevent 150,000 from falling into it.
There was also welcome news for SEND education, with the government set to fund support from 2027–28. This eases pressure on local councils and ensures families and schools can plan so children get the help they need to thrive. I’ve heard directly from parent carers in the Forest, and I’m pleased their voices—and those of many others nationwide—are being heard. There’s still more to do, and I remain committed to working with local families to drive meaningful change.
I also welcome the Chancellor’s cut to business rates for small shops, pubs, cafés, and gyms, which gives support to our Forest high streets and helps local businesses stay open.
I know more can be done to support families, businesses, and vulnerable people, and it is my priority to make sure everyone here gets the support they need to thrive. These are welcome steps, and I will push for the government to build on them over this Parliament while ensuring the voice of the Forest is always heard in Westminster.
Comments
