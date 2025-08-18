Following similar action we took in response to intensive poultry units (IPUs) planned in the upper reaches of the Severn in Shropshire, the Council has recently written to the Minister of Environment for Wales, urging an immediate halt to several planning applications for IPUs in the upper Wye. In our letter, we laid out our concerns detailing the impact on our natural resources and calling for stronger regulations on waste management and runoff. And most importantly, we urged the Welsh Government to treat the River Wye not as a resource to be exploited, but as a living ecosystem deserving of protection. We have also written about this to the Welsh Commissioner for Future Generations, whose unique role is to advise on sustainable development and to take the longer view on policy decisions.