THIRTY protesters gathered in the centre of Coleford to voice their opposition to the war in Iran.
A spokesman said: “We were met with a very positive response from passing motorists as many tooted and waved in support.
“I think the tide is turning against the horrible war in the Middle East, especially when we woke up to the news that the US had dropped huge bombs on targets in Iran,” said anti-war activist, Phil Jones. The protesters made their way to the crossroads, gaining numbers as they walked, and were heartened by the noisy support from passing motorists.
Many of the placards were aimed against Prime Minister Keir Starmer for his continued approval of arms sales to the Israel Defence Force.
The demonstration ended with a united commitment to continue speaking out against the war with the promise of more demonstrations in the future.
