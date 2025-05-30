There used to be Swans at Lydney and Alvington on the A48 (Swans have permanently migrated from other parts of the Forest, including Brierley, Cinderford, Staunton Corse and Yorkley). The A48 has also lost the Apple Tree, Victoria and Feathers. On the abandoned rail track through Northwood Green to Ross-on-Wye there were the Junction and the Silent Whistle. Towards the river there were the Red Hart at Awre, the Old Severn Bridge at Purton, and the Old Ferry at Beachley. The Greyhound at Popes Hill was another place to stop for a drink on our way home from Gloucester., now survived only by a dinosaur in the garden.