Our public services are the backbone of our country – and nothing exemplifies this more powerfully than our NHS.
The NHS ensures that everyone, regardless of income, background, or circumstance, has access to proper, compassionate and high-quality healthcare.
One of my top priorities as your MP is working to ensure our local NHS services receive the support and investment they deserve.
I am pleased to share that the Gloucestershire NHS Hospital Trust is set to benefit from the government’s latest investment in state-of-the-art radiotherapy machines.
These upgrades will help deliver faster, more effective cancer treatment for patients in our area—tangible improvements that will change lives.
This is part of the Government’s wider commitment to rebuild the NHS and ensure people get the care they need, when they need it.
To better understand the challenges and pressures facing our emergency services, I recently went out for a full shift on an ambulance with the South Western Ambulance Service NHS Foundation Trust.
Joining Teresa and Paul from the Coleford base, I witnessed first-hand the incredible dedication of our frontline workers.
From treating the elderly, to responding to a critical emergency with an unwell baby, they managed a diverse range of situations with skill and compassion.
Emergency responders play a critical role in saving lives, and we must ensure they have the resources, support, and infrastructure they need.
I will be taking what I learned directly to the local NHS board and the Department of Health, advocating for improvements in ambulance response times and more tailored support for the Forest of Dean.
Another area I am particularly focused on is tackling sudden cardiac arrest, which remains one of the leading causes of death in the UK.
Every minute without CPR and access to a defibrillator reduces a person’s chance of survival by 10 per cent.
As a member of the All-Party Parliamentary Group on Defibrillators, I am working to improve the availability of defibrillators and increase public awareness around their use.
I recently joined a discussion focused on how we can expand defibrillator access in the Forest of Dean, particularly in schools and community spaces, and crucially, how we can equip more people with the training and confidence to use them.
Knowing how to respond to a cardiac emergency should be as common as knowing the emergency number—and I will continue to push for better training, resources, and public education.
Support for those with long-term or life-limiting conditions also remains a priority. In parliament, I attended a drop-in session hosted by Maggie’s Centres—a charity doing important work for people living with cancer.
One of the key concerns they raised was the difficulty cancer patients face in accessing fair and affordable travel insurance.
Too often, individuals are rejected by insurers simply for being ill. This adds unnecessary financial and emotional stress at a time when people need compassion and support.
I fully support Maggie’s campaign to end travel insurance discrimination against people with cancer.
I’ve already raised this with the Chancellor of the Exchequer, and will continue to push for fair, affordable, and inclusive insurance for all.
It’s important to me to see our public services in action — to understand the daily realities for staff and to hear directly from people about how the system is working for them.
Many constituents have contacted me about the NHS, and I know it’s not always easy to access care.
Years of underfunding and political choices by the previous Conservative Government have weakened the NHS and made it harder for staff to deliver the care people need.
Whether it’s long waits to see a GP, pressure on emergency services, or delays in treatment—these are challenges I’m committed to addressing.
The NHS is one of our country’s greatest achievements.
This Labour Government understands that and are committed to securing its future. Through their Plan for Change, they’re already making progress—cutting waiting lists, expanding mental health staffing, and bringing back the family doctor.
As your MP, I will do everything I can to ensure it continues to deliver for everyone in the Forest of Dean.
