Another issue I have been working hard on is improving support for brain cancer, which continues to be one of the most underfunded and devastating forms of cancer. Despite the thousands of families who are affected each year, survival rates have barely changed over the last 40 years. The delays in diagnosis, often due to a lack of awareness and research, only make it worse. I want to highlight the incredible strength of one of our own residents, Richard Wellington, who has shown remarkable courage after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma in 2018. He was given just 12 months to live, and yet here we are, six years later, with Richard still fighting. His story is one of resilience, and now, he is using his experience to campaign for change and greater support for brain cancer. I have made sure that Richard’s story reached the Prime Minister during Prime Minister’s Questions, pushing for stronger commitments to improve brain tumour diagnosis and treatment. In response, the Prime Minister acknowledged the ongoing investment in advanced diagnostic scanners, surgical hubs, and the “Cancer 360” technology—work that needs to continue and expand.