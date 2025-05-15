In the Forest of Dean, we are home to over 4,000 veterans, and our Armed Forces community plays a significant role in local life. I want to take a moment to express my heartfelt thanks to all those who have served and continue to serve. The Government remains unwavering in its support for our Armed Forces and veterans. By enshrining the Armed Forces Covenant into law, we ensure that those who have given so much are treated with the fairness, dignity, and respect they deserve. This is not just a promise in words, but one backed by action—a commitment we are determined to uphold. I look forward to attending several military events over the coming months, just as I did for VE Day, to honour and celebrate our service members.
In Parliament, I have been heavily involved in the Crime and Policing Bill, which has now passed its Committee Stage and will soon return to the House of Commons for a vote. This Bill introduces several important measures to address the issues we are facing as a society, including the rise in serious violence. It also focuses on tackling anti-social behaviour and protecting vulnerable people. I have heard from constituents across the Forest of Dean raising concerns about crime—whether it’s speeding, vandalism, or anti-social behaviour. This Bill will introduce Respect Orders to help tackle persistent offenders, and it will grant the police stronger powers to seize vehicles causing chaos and danger in our communities. It will also provide vital support to Gloucestershire Constabulary, ensuring they have the resources and tools they need to keep us safe.
Another issue I have been working hard on is improving support for brain cancer, which continues to be one of the most underfunded and devastating forms of cancer. Despite the thousands of families who are affected each year, survival rates have barely changed over the last 40 years. The delays in diagnosis, often due to a lack of awareness and research, only make it worse. I want to highlight the incredible strength of one of our own residents, Richard Wellington, who has shown remarkable courage after being diagnosed with Glioblastoma in 2018. He was given just 12 months to live, and yet here we are, six years later, with Richard still fighting. His story is one of resilience, and now, he is using his experience to campaign for change and greater support for brain cancer. I have made sure that Richard’s story reached the Prime Minister during Prime Minister’s Questions, pushing for stronger commitments to improve brain tumour diagnosis and treatment. In response, the Prime Minister acknowledged the ongoing investment in advanced diagnostic scanners, surgical hubs, and the “Cancer 360” technology—work that needs to continue and expand.
While I have been raising these issues in Parliament, I have also been out and about here in the Forest of Dean, meeting with local organisations that are integral to our community. I recently met with Cinderford Town Council to discuss our ongoing campaign to replace the building at Forest High School. We also discussed plans for
unused former industrial land in Cinderford and other important issues affecting the area.
I have also had the chance to visit some fantastic local businesses and community groups. PedalABikeAway, based at the Forest of Dean Cycle Centre, is a fantastic spot for families and visitors, offering bike rentals, a café, a repair shop, and access to some of the best trails in the country. On another visit, I went to Lydney Boxing Club, where I had the opportunity to meet Head Coach Bryan Higgs and his team. For decades, the club has provided a safe, active, and supportive environment for young people. They are working tirelessly to secure the future of their building, ensuring that their important work continues for generations to come. If you would like to support them or get involved, please get in touch with Chris Godwin at [email protected] or call 07867 776690.
If you would like to raise a local issue, arrange a visit, or need any support, please do not hesitate to contact me via [email protected]. I am always here to help.