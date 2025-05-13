Results in the recent county council elections saw gains for Reform UK, particularly here in the Forest, and I would like to take this opportunity to welcome those elected representatives to local government. Although many of our political policies are different from one another, I am certain that all councillors want the best for the Forest of Dean and their local communities. Whether it be county, district, town or parish councillors, we are in a unique and privileged position and must all work together to deliver the best possible results for our residents.