The start of May saw local elections across the country, and in the Forest of Dean we had county council, and two district council by-elections take place, with results, both here in the Forest and beyond showing a clear shift in the political landscape.
Before discussing the results of the elections, it’s only right that I start by thanking all of you who took the time to vote, for whomever that may be. We live in a society that enables a person's vote to make a difference, and it is important for us all to remember that democracy is not a luxury, but a necessity that should never be taken for granted. I’d like to thank you all again for turning out in your numbers to vote for your preferred candidates.
Results in the recent county council elections saw gains for Reform UK, particularly here in the Forest, and I would like to take this opportunity to welcome those elected representatives to local government. Although many of our political policies are different from one another, I am certain that all councillors want the best for the Forest of Dean and their local communities. Whether it be county, district, town or parish councillors, we are in a unique and privileged position and must all work together to deliver the best possible results for our residents.
The county council elections also saw Forest of Dean District Councillor, Cllr Chris McFarling and the Green Party’s Beki Hoyland re-elected in Sedbury and Blakeney and Bream respectively, with the Liberal Democrats Gill Moseley re-elected in Newent.
In the Forest of Dean, we had two district council by-elections, in Cinderford East and Newent and Taynton. Results for these were split between Reform UK and the Conservative Party, and I welcome those new representatives to the district council chamber.
It is never easy to put yourself front and centre as an elected representative and I have the utmost respect for anyone who puts themself forward. I congratulate all who have been elected and look forward to continuing to work together in our district and county council roles.
Elections themselves can be a bit of a beast. There’s so much that goes on behind the scenes involving many officers at the Forest of Dean District Council, and I’d like to thank them all for their hard work and dedication in making sure everything runs as smoothly as possible.
With the election results as they were it means that no overall control has been established at Gloucestershire County Council, although Liberal Democrats now hold the majority of seats and at the time of writing are working to establish a new cabinet.
What this may mean in terms of any changes for local government reorganisation (LGR) we simply do not know.
However, what is clear is that regardless of government plans for councils moving forward, it is vital that residents here in the Forest of Dean feel that their voices are being heard. Whatever a councillor's political allegiance, the district is a truly special place that must be celebrated and championed by all, and by working collaboratively, we can deliver the best services for our residents.