A remarkable way to obtain a cure for an ailment can be found in the floor of the chancel of Holy Trinity Church, Christchurch near Newport. It is an inscribed stone which at one time was believed by some people to have miraculous healing powers. This fourteenth sepulchral slab, seven feet long and three feet four inches wide is known as the Colmer Stone because it covered the grave of John Colmer, who died in 1376. Following the restoration of the church after devastating fire in 1877, and when disaster struck again on November 5th 1949, the church was twice restored and the stone was moved to its present position in the south chancel chapel.