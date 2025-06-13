As summer road trip season kicks into high gear, drivers in the Forest of Dean will be stocking up on the usual essentials: spare tyres, jumper cables, and emergency kits. But according to one automotive expert, there's an everyday household item that deserves a permanent spot in your glove compartment - and it's likely not what you think.
Kazimieras Urbonas from Ovoko, one of Europe’s largest online marketplaces for used car parts, says that socks could be as important as other must-have items in your car!
While it sounds unconventional, this humble piece of clothing can become your best friend during unexpected automotive emergencies, especially with unpredictable weather patterns making summer driving more challenging than ever.
Kazimieras Urbonas, Supplier Excellence Manager at Ovoko said: “Summer driving brings with it unique challenges. Sudden downpours, muddy breakdown spots, and unexpected repairs. Smart preparation means thinking beyond the obvious emergency kit items.”
Why socks belong in your glove box
If you ever need to change a tyre or check under the bonnet in wet or muddy conditions, socks can double as makeshift gloves to protect your hands. In winter, if your wipers freeze over, slipping socks over them can act as a temporary frost guard. They also come in handy if your shoes get soaked and you need to drive comfortably or safely - wet footwear can slip on pedals and reduce control.
Kazimieras said: “Drivers often overlook the basics when preparing for emergencies. A pair of clean socks takes up virtually no space but can solve multiple problems you might face on the road.”
Beyond hand protection, socks can provide extra grip when you're trying to get traction on slippery surfaces. Slip them over your shoes when walking on icy patches around your vehicle, or use them to create makeshift grip aids for your hands when handling tools in cold conditions.
Of course, proper gloves are the better option for wearing on your hands, and ideally, every emergency kit should include a durable pair. But a lot of drivers don’t think to keep gloves in their glove box year-round.
Other surprising glove box essentials
Cat litter
A small bag of non-clumping cat litter can be a game-changer when you're stuck on ice or snow. Sprinkle it around your tyres for instant traction when your car won't budge.
Kazimieras said: “Cat litter is something most people wouldn't think to carry, but it's saved countless drivers from being stranded. It works better than sand in many situations and weighs much less than traditional traction aids.”
Duct tape
This versatile tool can temporarily fix everything from loose bumpers to cracked hoses. A small roll doesn't take up much space but can hold things together until you reach a proper repair shop.
“I've seen duct tape used to secure everything from side mirrors to exhaust pipes,” says Urbonas. “It's not a permanent fix, but it can get you home safely.”
Disposable rain poncho
Getting caught in a downpour while changing a tyre or checking your engine can turn a minor inconvenience into a miserable experience. A lightweight poncho keeps you dry and your clothes clean during roadside repairs.
“Weather can change in minutes, especially during summer,” explains Urbonas. “A poncho costs pennies but can save you from getting soaked while dealing with car troubles.”
What to remember
Driving around the Forest of Dean can have its challenges, especially after severe weather, but being prepared can save you a lot of worries.
Kazimieras said: “Small items like socks can be surprisingly useful in roadside emergencies, but drivers often overlook smart glove box preparation. In my experience working with thousands of auto parts suppliers across Europe, I've learned that the most prepared drivers aren't necessarily those with the most expensive emergency kits - they're the ones who think creatively about everyday items that can serve multiple purposes.
“The automotive industry has taught me that quality and consistency matter, whether you're sourcing parts or preparing for unexpected situations. These simple additions to your glove box follow the same principle - they're reliable, versatile, and take up minimal space. When you're dealing with a breakdown, especially in poor weather conditions, having the right tools can mean the difference between a minor inconvenience and a dangerous situation.
“Most people focus on the big-ticket emergency items but forget about the small solutions that can make roadside repairs safer and more manageable. A pair of socks might seem trivial, but when you're changing a tyre in the rain or need to grip something slippery, you'll appreciate having them on hand.”
More motoring safety tips can be found online.
