Congressman Raskin described him as a ‘Putin-lover, free-speech imposter, Trump sycophant’. He quoted Mr Farage as saying, on one of his 17 appearances on Russian TV, that Vladimir Putin was the one world leader he most admires. Congressman Ruskin went on to rubbish Mr Farage’s statement that “no free speech exists in the UK”. For instance, Parliament’s intention to enact an on-line safety bill to ban on-line child pornography and protect children from on-line abuse was cited by Mr Farage as a restriction on free speech and a limitation on Big Tech companies. Congressman Ruskin went on say that Mr Farage should be back in London taking part in that debate rather than being in the USA mouthing untruths to Congress.