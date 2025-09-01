In communities across the UK, decisions are being made every day on subjects such as housing developments, transport links, education policies, and environmental protections. These decisions shape the places we live, the services we rely on, and the future we’re building. Yet too often, they’re made without hearing from the very people they affect. That’s where public consultations such as the Forest of Dean Local Plan consultation come in, and why your voice matters more than ever.
Consultations are not just bureaucratic box-ticking exercises. They are democratic tools designed to give residents a say in shaping policy and planning. Consultations offer a direct line between the public and decision-makers. But they only work if people participate and contribute.
With that, I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has taken part in the consultation so far, whether that be online, or in-person at one of our in-person events that were held in venues across the district. It has been fantastic to meet so many committed and passionate residents and to hear from you directly. Your feedback and attendance is greatly appreciated and will be used to form the basis of the new local plan strategy.
The consultation for the future direction of the Forest of Dean Local Plan ends on 11 September 2025 and it’s hugely important that we hear from as many people as possible.
The Local Plan will span the next 20 years, having an impact on several generations across the district. That is why it is imperative that we select an option moving forward that can not only deliver the government’s required housing target, but most importantly, works and delivers for the residents who call the Forest of Dean home.
Getting involved in this consultation doesn’t require specialist planning knowledge, or hours of your time. You can register on our consultation website, scroll through and read the supporting documents, before providing your thoughts on each local plan option. Once you click submit, encourage others to do the same. Your lived experience in your local community is the expertise we are looking for.
If you’re unable to submit your views online, you can ask for a paper copy from the Forest of Dean District Council offices or write to us using the address I’ll provide below.
Democracy isn’t just about voting every few years. It’s about participating in the everyday decisions that shape our lives. Consultations provide a space where your voice can be heard before a decision is made, not after. This is your chance to help
shape the future of the Forest of Dean. We need your input, don’t miss your opportunity to have your say. Speak up. The future is listening.
Remember, the consultation on the future direction of the Forest of Dean Local Plan ends 11 September 2025.
You can find out more about the Local Plan at the following website: www.fdean.gov.uk/localplanoptions
To submit your thoughts in writing, please use the heading ‘Local Plan Consultation Response’ and send to the following address: Forest of Dean District Council FAO Local Plans Team High Street, Coleford, GL16 8HG
