The findings from this survey have been complied into a report which will form part of a business case we are required to submit to the Government as the next step in Local Government Reorganization (LGR). The work will be completed next week and must be submitted to the Ministry of Housing Communities and Local Government (MHCLG) by 28 November 2025. The work once concluded will be posted on the Council’s website and scrutinised by all elected members at full council meeting on November 13.