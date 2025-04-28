When Yogi and I go on our daily sniffari’s, as there is a lot of standing about for me whilst Yogi undertakes sniffing duties, I have downloaded the Merlin app on my phone and always take the opportunity to listen and identify different birds in the woods, moors or wherever we are. There are always the usual candidates like blue tits, sparrows and robins but occasionally I’ll get a little jab of joy as both I and Merlin recognise a siskin or the shrill trill of the tree creeper. I must admit that not only is Merlin quicker than me at recognising all the different bird song but also has a far greater ‘data base’ and therefore is one aspect of technology I am embracing.