In 1944, he wrote the introduction to Fred Hando’s book ‘The Plesasant Land of Gwent’, and commented: ‘Mr Hando has told us what really happened in my native and most beloved land of Gwent. I have flourished a little about it in my day, when my pen moved more glibly than now. I have tried here and there to make the page utter the awe and delight with which, by hills and woods, by deep ferny overshaowed lanes, I first came from Llandewi Rectory on the level of Tredonoc, and there saw, at a turn of the road, suddenly in a moment, Wentwood, green, great and exalted; the silvery winding of the river, and the vast peace of the still valley.. while Caerleon in the sunshine amongst the green meadows, and the Usk, here as tawny as the Tiber. About it; and in the west, the rounded height of the mountain, and the eminence of the tumulus of Twyn Barllwm, looking over sea and land.’