Through my work, I often share with others the need to just be still, although there are times when I am so busy helping others, I forget that I too just need to let go and just be. I guess even though I trained as a coach it did not make me a ‘super human’ but what it did do is assist me to recognise the signs and to understand that when that something inside says ‘Stop’ then that is indeed what is meant to happen; If however I don’t ‘Stop’ as soon as I should I get the message loud and clear as it begins to affect my physical self..