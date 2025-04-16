As we approach the bank holiday weekend, organisations and emergency services have provided some safety reminders and tips to ensure residents of the Forest have a great break.
From fire safety to scam prevention, you’ll find some useful pointers below!
Stay fire safe
The weather forecast isn’t looking too great for those of you who enjoy going out and exploring the wonders the Forest of Dean has to offer - so it’s unlikely the BBQ will be out!
However, it can mean that more members of the family attend dinners, and perhaps more children. You may have plans to bake some sweet treats with your young family members, and that’s great - but Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service reminded residents not to leave children alone when baking.
The service said: “Whatever you end up making, remember it only takes one accident to start a fire. Never leave children unattended when cooking.”
Now, in the event the weather improves significantly and you end up fancying a BBQ - it’s a good idea to be wary of open flames outdoors. Recently, The Forester reported a warning from Lydney Town Council following fire damage at Bathurst Park.
The council said: “We want to remind everyone that open flames – including disposable BBQs – are extremely dangerous, especially near woodland areas. In dry conditions, it takes very little for a small flame to become a serious fire, risking not just the park, but the precious wildlife and conservation areas we are lucky to have.”
Be home secure
Unfortunately, crime doesn’t take time off for bank holidays. What’s more, The Forest of Dean has seen a rise in break-ins, with some reported in The Forest of Dean and Wye Valley Review.
To try to deter potential break-ins, it’s a good idea to invest in security cameras, or a digital doorbell which has a camera, such as a Ring doorbell. Remember to keep valuables out of sight and ensure your doors and windows are secure - especially as the temperature rises and you’ll want to open them for longer.
Gloucestershire Police said: “Planting prickly or barbed shrubbery along boundaries and fence lines acts as an effective natural barrier. Gravel driveways and paths will make sure you hear anyone approach.”
But it’s also a good idea to be mindful of potential future break-ins. Recently, The Forester reported a rise in suspicious door-to-door sales. This is a tactic often known as Nottingham knockers, and can be a way for criminals to scope out your home security before either selling the information to burglars or planning their own break-in.
If you spot something suspicious, remember to call the police on 101 as soon as possible - and always dial 999 if you believe it is an emergency.
Protect yourself and others from getting sick
Sadly, the NHS are still seeing large numbers of patients with norovirus. While we can’t always avoid getting sick, we can take steps when we’re sick to protect others.
NHS Gloucestershire said: “If you do feel ill, wash your hands often and thoroughly with soap and warm water, especially after using the bathroom or before eating. Remember hand sanitiser doesn't kill all bugs.
“Rest and recover at home. If you catch a diarrhoea and vomiting bug, make sure you stay home for 48 hours after the symptoms stop. Don't prepare food for others, if possible. Please don’t visit hospitals and other healthcare premises if you have symptoms.”
If the sun decides to emerge - remember to use suncream to protect yourself from sunburns. Sometimes, you don’t realise the severity of sunburns until much later - so it’s advisable to take prior action!
Additionally, while it is a bank holiday, you may be tempted to dive into lots of chocolate Easter eggs and enjoy a drink. Remember to enjoy everything in moderation and follow any doctor's advice you may have been given.
It’s never fun getting sick and even less so during a bank holiday weekend - but if you can take simple steps if the worst should happen, then you’ll be best placed for recovery.
Stay cyber-safe
Of course it’s important to keep yourself protected from physical crime and to remain healthy - but it’s also critical to stay safe online. Scammers often use bank holidays to target those looking for holiday deals or tickets for concerts.
Action Fraud said: “Use a credit card to pay: use a credit card for payments if you have one. Many of these protect online purchases as part of the Consumer Credit Act. Only provide required details at checkout when making your payment.
“Watch out for suspicious links. Whether it’s in an email or social media post, be wary of promotions for unbelievably good holiday offers.”
It’s also important to be vigilant when using cash machines, as The Forester recently reported a spate of card cloning in the county.
Check your vehicle
Some Foresters will be planning a trip away this bank holiday, and this could mean a lengthy drive. Last summer, The Forester reported how best to keep your vehicle in top condition which included checking your levels, ensuring you have a breakdown kit and remembering to have a working phone nearby in case of an emergency.
It’s also a good idea to check if you have breakdown cover with your insurance policy and what it covers. If you are covered, consider downloading the company’s mobile app, which often makes it easier for staff to find your location.
Don’t forget to have some water with you, as you could be in for a long wait!
What to remember
The bank holiday weekend can be a time of great joy and fun for all the family - but sometimes things go wrong. If you plan ahead, remain vigilant to danger and know what to do in the event of an emergency - then you should have a fantastic break.
As always, for any life-threatening emergency call 999. For non-urgent crime reporting, call 101, for fraud reporting call Action Fraud on 0300 123 2040, and your bank (contact details available on the card).