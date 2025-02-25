NATIONAL fraud and cybercrime reporting service, Action Fraud, has launched a holiday fraud campaign to protect bargain-hunting residents.
Foresters looking to snap up online holiday deals ahead of the summer are warned to stay extra alert and research before booking getaways, as new data revealed victims lost a total of over £11 million to holiday fraud last year.
Reports of holiday fraud made to Action Fraud last year totalled 6,066 with July recorded as the highest month of reports. Holidaymakers lost a combined total of £11,183,957, comparatively less than the £12.3 million lost in 2023, but the average loss per victim remains similar, averaging £1,851 in 2023 and £1,844 in 2024.
Action Fraud said: “Check the company is legitimate, especially if you haven’t used them before. Use consumer websites, or reviews from people or organisations that you trust. Look for the ABTA, ABTOT or ATOL logos on the company’s website.
“Use a credit card to pay: use a credit card for payments if you have one. Many of these protect online purchases as part of the Consumer Credit Act. Only provide required details at checkout when making your payment.
“Watch out for suspicious links. Whether it’s in an email or social media post, be wary of promotions for unbelievably good holiday offers.”
The warning comes after similar advice was provided to residents in February, warning them of ‘romance fraud’ scams near Valentine’s Day, and the council’s warning of scam emails in January.
If you’ve lost money or provided your financial information to someone, notify your bank immediately and report it to Action Fraud via the website, or by calling 0300 123 2040.
If you receive a suspicious email, you can report it by forwarding it to [email protected]. You can also find out how to protect yourself from fraud by visiting the stopthinkfraud website.