FOREST Police urged residents to ensure their pets’ microchip details are up to date, due to common lost dog reports over the summer months.
Rural, Wildlife and Heritage Crime Officers work closely with partner agencies and animal charities such as Cheltenham Animal Shelter. With up-to-date microchip information, officers can help reunite residents with their pets quicker.
A spokesperson for the Forest Neighbourhood Policing Team said: “Help us and local charities reunite you with missing furry friends by ensuring that your microchip details are up to date, particularly if you've moved house, or recently changed your phone number.”
The advice is not limited to dogs. Police said other animals that may roam including cats and horses should have their details up-to-date.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.