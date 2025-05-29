POLICE want to talk to a man about a crash involving an electric bike and a car in Ross-on-Wye, which happened on a Sunday afternoon.
Hereford Police issued a photo of the man they want to track down, and posted: “We would like to speak to this man as we believe he can help with our enquiries into a collision in Ross-on-Wye on Sunday 18 May.
“Around 2:50pm an electric bike collided with a car that was travelling on Archenfield Road.
“The man on the electric bike left the area before exchanging details having caused damage to the car.
“Officers are keen to speak to the man pictured as it is thought he was in the area at the time and may be able to help with enquiries.”
Alternatively, information can be shared anonymously with independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111 or by visiting https://orlo.uk/JmpjK
