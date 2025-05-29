A MAJOR Ross-on-Wye business, Labels, has gone into liquidation.
The directors of Ross Labels Limited, trading from Overross House in Ross Park entered into a creditor’s voluntary liquidation during a meeting held at the Insolvency Company in Swindon on May 20.
Notice has since been issued that following a general meeting of the company, a special resolution was passed that Ross Labels Ltd would be wound up voluntarily; and an ordinary resolution was passed appointing the liquidator for the purposes of the winding-up.
It is understood that seven staff were made redundant on April 23, without pay, despite many of the former employees having worked for the retailer in excess of 15 years.
The new management company behind the Labels store in Ross, is now RL (UK) Ltd.
