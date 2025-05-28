MAYOR Councillor Tasha Saunders unveiled a new plaque commemorating Bill and Valerie Hobman, now placed on their bench in Bathurst Park, Lydney.
On Wednesday, May 28, a presentation took place in the presence of several members of the Hobman family, who gathered to witness a tribute.
A Lydney Town Council spokesperson said: “The plaque serves as a lasting reminder of the Hobmans’ contribution and connection to our community, and we are grateful for the opportunity to honour their memory in such a special way.”
The plaque reads: “In grateful memory. Mrs Valerie Hobman 1940-2021 and Mr Bill Hobman 1936-2024, Mayors and friends of Lydney reunited.”
Bill Hobman was a Forest of Dean district councillor for 28 years and was elected chairman on nine occasions. He was also the last surviving Honorary Citizen of Lydney.
As a district councillor, he and his wife Valerie, who was Chair of Lydney Town Council at the time, raised £60,000 in six months to build a swimming pool at Whitecross School.
This was used as evidence of local support when an application was made for a National Lottery grant.
He also spent 24 years serving on Gloucestershire County Council, including one year as chairman. As a county councillor, he was instrumental in getting the Lydney bypass opened.
He served nationally and internationally as a member of the Local Government Association and as representative for Gloucestershire and the surrounding counties in Europe on the Committee of the Regions.
Valerie Hobman was born in Coleford, but served the people of Lydney on both the District and Town Councils. She also served on the boards of a multitude of other local organisations and was an Honorary Citizen of Lydney.
Valerie served as Mayor of Lydney for an unprecedented three-year tenure and represented her community for 12 years at district level.
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.