FOREST Police will be available to speak with members of the community tomorrow (May 25) in Lydney.
The Neighbourhood Engagement Vehicle (SEV) will be at Lydney Lake between 11am and 1pm, and Rodley Manor Way between 1pm and 3pm.
Officers will be at hand to discuss any community concerns and provide information around knife crime.
On Friday, May 23, PCSO Gazzard and PCSO Ravenhill were also in Lydney with the street engagement vehicle, around Steel Avenue and at the skatepark.
A Neighbourhood Police spokesperson said: “It was good to talk to members of the community about crime prevention and knife crime.
“Please feel free to pop in and speak to us about any issues or information you wish to discuss.”