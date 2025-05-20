LYDNEY will welcome a new Post Office branch on Wednesday, July 2, following closure of the branch at Co-op in Newerne Street, Wednesday, April 19.
The branch will remain on Newerne Street, at A-Z General Stores Limited.
The Post Office said: “Customers would access Post Office services at a low-screened, open-plan, modern serving point that’s part of the retail counter. Working with the postmaster, we’d adapt the current store layout, fixtures and fittings to accommodate the Post Office till if needed.”
The news has been welcomed by Lydney locals, as there were fears Lydney could have been left without a Post Office altogether.
Before the re-opening of a Lydney branch in July, residents’ nearest branches are in Yorkley and Bream.