FOREST of Dean Police arrested a 34-year-old man and a 54-year-old woman on the morning of Friday, May 9 on drug supply offences.
Forest’s North and South teams, aided by officers in the dog section, successfully executed a warrant at a Lydney address.
A police spokesperson said: “The warrant was successful as officers recovered both Class A and Class B drugs along with several other items believed to be controlled drugs.”
The two individuals remain in police custody at this time whilst officers investigate further.
Police ask that if you have any concerns about drug-related activity in your area to report it. You can speak directly to Gloucestershire Constabulary, meet with PCSOs when possible, or contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800555111.