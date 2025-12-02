LOCALS of the Chepstow and Caldicot areas are invited to help their local community food banks, during Chepstow Round Table’s sleigh-runs this year.
So far, the group has donated to the Caldicot Food Bank and Chepstow Community Fridge, and continues to seek further funds through its Just Giving page.
The popular group does a range of things for the community throughout the year including fundraising and volunteering, whilst also providing social events for its members. The Santa sleigh rides are perhaps the most well-known and highly anticipated every year.
A spokesperson for Chepstow Round Table said: “Our volunteers work long hours in wet and cold conditions to bring Santa around the local area, please donate what you can. Every penny goes back into local causes.”
This year, you can catch the sleigh rides at Caldicot, Portskewett Sudbrook at 3.30pm on Sunday, December 7. On Friday, December 12 at 6.30pm, it heads to Lydney - and Sunday, December 14 you can find it at Underwood Magor Rogiet from 3.30pm.
The Chepstow run, which covers Garden City, Brunel Quarter, Tutshill, Sedbury, Bulwark Danes and Bayfields will be on Sunday, December 21 from around 3.30pm.
