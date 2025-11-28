New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.

Restaurants, cafes and canteens

The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:

• Rated 5: Taurus Crafts at Lydney Park Estate, Lydney, Glos; rated on November 4

Pubs, bars and nightclubs

And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:

• Rated 5: The Cross Inn at Cross Inn, High Street, Aylburton, Lydney; rated on November 11

Takeaways

Plus two ratings for takeaways:

• Rated 5: NG Thai Food at Hill Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on November 4

• Rated 5: Lydney Pizza & Kebab House at 35 High Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on October 21