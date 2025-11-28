New food hygiene ratings have been awarded to four of the Forest of Dean’s establishments, the Food Standards Agency’s website shows – and it’s good news for them all.
Restaurants, cafes and canteens
The following rating has been given to one restaurant, cafe or canteen:
Pubs, bars and nightclubs
And one rating has been handed to a pub, bar or nightclub:
Takeaways
Plus two ratings for takeaways:
• Rated 5: NG Thai Food at Hill Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on November 4
• Rated 5: Lydney Pizza & Kebab House at 35 High Street, Lydney, Gloucestershire; rated on October 21