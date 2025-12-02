COLEFORD showcased its incredible community and festive spirit as an estimated 1,400+ people came to watch the Christmas parade and switch-on event.
Throughout the day, local traders were on hand, while choirs and music played in the town. Children were able to meet with Santa Claus until 4.30pm, but he would make a return to his grotto following the switch-on.
At 5pm, a parade led by the Gloucester Gladiators Scout Band left the Forest of Dean District Council Offices, making its way down High Street to the Clocktower. The band made a few laps of the route performing Christmas songs, allowing all bystanders to get a glimpse of the festivities.
Cllr Nick Penny said: “It’s gone absolutely fantastic. Leading up to the event, volunteers dealt with really challenging weather conditions - but yet again they’ve pulled it off.
“And to see around 1,400 people here counting down in unison to the switch-on is truly fantastic.”
Following the parade, Cllr Nick Penny presented the annual Christmas window competition awards. The winners were Fairways Furnishings, in second place was Great Oaks Hospice, and third place went to Sixteen Community Cafe.
The lights were officially switched on by Santa and Bella, who wowed the lights committee at the Coleford Christmas Lights Talent Competition with her singing.
Following the switch-on, the lights illuminated the town marking the start of the festive season in the town. Cllr Nick Penny gave his thanks to the community, local businesses, the Canopy Creative Network for the lanterns the group created, and all the volunteers who worked tirelessly throughout the day and throughout the year with planning.
Band ‘The Leaves’ got the town singing and dancing as soon as the lights were up, playing its version of Slade’s “Merry Christmas Everybody” - while guests continued to enjoy their night of festive celebrations.
Check out more pictures from the Christmas Parade and switch on event in the gallery below!
