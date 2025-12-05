THE FOREST of Dean Home First and Reablement team has been praised for winning a ‘Making a Difference Award’ from NHS Gloucestershire Foundation Trust last month.
The monthly Making a Difference award was launched earlier this year to recognise hardworking, dedicated and exceptional teams. This award went to a service which supports people to return home after a stay in hospital.
Each month, a panel is hosted by Trust Chair, Graham Russell, to analyse feedback received via its Experience Team. Feedback comes from patients, services users and carers, other partners and colleagues.
Karen Williams, Ward Manager, said: “We’re really pleased to have won this award. The whole team works really hard and getting positive feedback from our patients, families and carers just helps us feel appreciated and know we are doing a great job.”
An NHS Gloucestershire Foundation Trust spokesperson said: “Congratulations to the Forest of Dean Home First and Reablement team, who have won a monthly Making a Difference award.
“Feedback about this team included ‘The patient and her family want to express how delighted and happy they are with the service’, 'The whole team have been amazing’ and 'Can you please pass on our thanks to the team involved with mum and how grateful we are to this amazing service.' Well done team!”
All members of the panel, which includes representatives from Organisational Development, NHS Staff Networks, and senior directors, read each piece of feedback and determine which teams should receive the monthly award.
The Forest of Dean team has been praised by the community. One person on social media said: “Super proud of the entire team! Well done all, wonderful to get the recognition you all deserve!”
Another said: “Well done team lovely to see some faces that have been working for the rehab team for a long time.”
