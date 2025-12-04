THE Monmouthshire Building Society has committed its Charitable Foundation funds to town community groups and businesses following the Storm Claudia floods.
They were among businesses hit by the Monnow bursting its banks, with their high street office flooded and still closed pending repairs.
A spokesperson said: “Monmouthshire Building Society’s charitable foundation has committed to donating thousands in financial support to businesses and organisations impacted by the recent flooding in Monmouth - and is working with its partners to offer even more monetary support in the coming months.
“The Building Society’s Charitable Foundation offers small amounts of funding to provide practical and immediate support and has decided to help the Monmouth community, which was recently devastated by the floods caused by Storm Claudia.
“It is also reaching out to its business partners and collaborators to raise even more funds to help the local community.
“The Society has a branch in Monmouth and has seen first-hand the devastating impact of the recent floods as its Monmouth branch was extensively damaged itself and is still closed with no firm date yet on when it will be able to reopen.
“Businesses and community organisations from Monmouth can apply directly through the short form on the society website at https://www.monbs.com/blog/monmouthshire-building-society-commits-charitable-foundation-funds-to-monmouth-flood/
“There’s no set deadline for applications, as the Society recognises that the needs of those affected may evolve in the months ahead as the full impact of the floods becomes clearer and it’s committed to remaining as flexible as possible.”
Dawn Gunter, Chief Operating Officer and Director of its Charitable Foundation, explained: “Through experiencing the pain and devastation of our own flood in branch, we wanted to do all we can to help the community around us and believe this is the best way to make an immediate impact.
“We have already been working with other local organisations on collecting clothing, food and other items to help those in immediate need but see this initiative as a way to help organisations or community groups wo need a little financial help to get back on their feet.”
Dawn added: “There are certain restrictions on who can apply for the fund and what it can be used for, and they vary from administration and admin costs, retrospective costs and scholarships or bursaries, but all of the detail of the funding will be outlined on our website when applying.
“We want these funds to make a difference, to help those in immediate need and hopefully give these organisations some hope and breathing space to regroup and go again following these floods. We are looking forward to seeing these applications and making a tangible difference to this community.”
Monmouthshire Building Society Charitable Foundation was created in 2000 to support local community groups, organisations and good causes across south Wales and the south west of England.
Its primary purpose is to provide modest donations that will have a positive impact on the lives of disadvantaged or vulnerable people in our communities.
