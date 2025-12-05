WIND and rain couldn’t dim the enthusiasm at Monmouth’s annual Christmas Lantern Parade, as residents took to the town centre to show off their shining creations.
This year’s theme was Butterfly Ball, and festive fritillaries were much in evidence as hundreds of light bearers followed Santa up the high street from the historic Monnow Bridge to Agincourt Square.
The weekend is full of festive fun in Monmouth, with the Border Counties Vintage Club’s Road Run of tractors set to set off around the town from Wonastow Estate at 4.30pm on Saturday afternoon.
And Sunday morning sees Spirit of Monmouth’s Santa Fun Run setting off from Monnow Bridge at 10 am on Sunday.
