ROYAL Marine Cadets from Ross-on-Wye and Monmouth celebrated an impressive second place finish at the Two Troop Drill Competition on Saturday, November 15.
The Cadets travelled to HMS Flying Fox in Bristol to take part in the event, which brought together units from across the region, each aiming to showcase their precision, discipline, and teamwork on the parade square.
For the local contingent, the competition marked the culmination of ten weeks of intensive preparation. Cadets dedicated countless hours to perfecting their marching routines, mastering drill commands, and ensuring their uniforms met the exacting standards expected at such events. This included refining footwork, practising synchronisation, and attending additional sessions focused on uniform presentation—everything from ironing to achieving a flawless shine on their boots.
Commanding Officer Lieutenant (SCC) Ross Lloyd-Bennett RNR said: “I am extremely proud of the cadets. They were incredibly nervous but set this aside and did an outstanding job. They represented the unit with incredible smartness and delivered an amazing display.”
This was the first time any member of the team had taken part in a drill competition. The result has given the team a strong sense of achievement and confidence as they look ahead to future competitions and training opportunities within the Sea Cadets and Royal Marines Cadets programme.
The contingent was praised by the local community and other members of the Cadets. A spokesperson for the Ross-on-Wye and Monmouth Sea Cadets and Royal Marine Cadets posted to social media: “You did an outstanding job and although there were only four of you, you were incredibly smart and your drill was amazing. We are so proud of you all for the amount of hard work, training and dedication you’ve put into the training!
The performance stood out on the day too, earning admiration from spectators, competition staff, and fellow cadets.
Comments
