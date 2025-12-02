FLOOD alerts have been issued in areas of the Forest of Dean and Ross-on-Wye.
Floods are predicted to peak overnight on Tuesday, December 2. River levels continue to rise and the potential for flooding continues. Flooding may affect low lying land and roads along the River Wye.
A UK Government spokesperson said: “Take care and avoid walking, cycling or driving through flood water.”
Updates will be given by authorities as soon as they are available.
