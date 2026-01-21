LOCAL people have pointed out that residents of Ross-on-Wye should be wary of what they wish for when it comes to the proposed railway station for the town.
As part of British Regional Transport Association’s proposals for rail improvements, the association have suggested reopening the strategic rail link between Gloucester, Ross and Hereford.
But one Overross resident Elaine Weatherhead warned that the Ross area has been spared from having major housing development because the town does not have a railway station.
She added that because Hereford and Gloucester have a railway station, both cities have suffered badly from new development.
Ms Weatherhead also pointed out that a similar scenario has occurred at nearby towns that have a railway station, including Abergavenny, Chepstow and Lydney, all of which have suffered from massive housing developments in recent years.
Herefordshire Council’s Local Transport Plan notes the Government’s Plan for Change which places greater emphasis on residential housing growth around railway infrastructure and that the county will continue to explore the feasibility of additional rail facilities and improve station access.
Ms Weatherhead warned that if Ross were to have a railway station in the future, it might lead to an influx of housing development applications.
However, Cllr Louis Stark pointed out that Ross will not be spared its share of the 27,260-housing allocation because of the absence of a railway station.
He added: “The fact we have a good road network, including access to the only motorway running through the county will be a strong determining factor in our local share of the new housing allocation.
“Indeed, the current masterplan for Ross suggested by Herefordshire planners implies an increase of 3,000 – 3,500 new builds over the next 20 years or so.
“That is the reality we are facing and is a result of the increase in the county’s housing allocation of some 11,000 under this Government, a rise of almost 70 per cent.
