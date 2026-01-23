CHEPSTOW Town is set to be taken over by celebrations of dancing and singing as it welcomes the Chepstow Wassail and Mari Lwyd.
Tomorrow (Saturday, January 24), The Widders Border Morris invites everyone to get involved for the free event starting at midday in the town centre.
It begins with Morris Dancing, followed by Wassail in the community orchard, then the Mari Lwyd event at the castle gates. At around 4.30pm, there will be a meeting of English and Welsh outside the old Bridge Inn - however, attendees are asked not to go on the bridge which will be closed for safety reasons.
At 4.45pm, there will be community singing at the Bandstand, followed by Mari Lwyd, mulled toasting cider and singing at Chepstow Museum - combining the two traditions.
There will be programmes available tomorrow with more information including song lyrics.
