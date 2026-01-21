HOUSEHOLDERS across Gloucestershire are being urged to register their household appliances to help reduce the risk of avoidable fires and safety incidents.
Gloucestershire Fire and Rescue Service (GFRS) is backing Register My Appliance Week, which runs from Monday, January 19 to Friday, January 23, 2026, encouraging residents to take a few minutes to register appliances such as washing machines, dishwashers and fridges.
The campaign, led nationally by the Association of Manufacturers of Domestic Appliances (AMDEA), follows research showing many households could miss important safety information. A recent survey found that nearly a quarter of UK homeowners may not hear promptly about a product recall, while fewer than half had registered all of their major white goods.
Fire chiefs say registering appliances whether new, old or second hand allows manufacturers to contact owners quickly if a safety fault or recall is identified.
Chief Fire Officer Mark Preece said: “Making sure your appliances are registered is one of the simplest steps you can take to keep your home safe. It takes only a few minutes, it doesn’t cost anything, and it means manufacturers can contact you immediately if a safety repair is ever needed. This is one small job that genuinely protects you and your family.”
He added that registration can also help appliances enjoy a longer and safer working life, giving households peace of mind.
Cllr Paul Hodgkinson, cabinet member for fire and rescue services at Gloucestershire County Council, said: “Many of us rely heavily on everyday appliances, but we don’t always think about what could happen if something goes wrong. By registering your appliances, you’ll be first to know if a repair is needed and you’ll help reduce the risk of avoidable incidents.”
Residents can register appliances quickly and free of charge through the Register My Appliance website.
