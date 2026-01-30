GLOUCESTERSHIRE County Council (GCC) said it must be ready to benefit from the rise of Artificial Intelligence (AI).
According to the UK government, dedicated UK AI firms grew revenues by around nine per cent year-on-year, but AI-related employment in those firms jumped 34 per cent in a single year to over 86,000 roles nationally. PricewaterhouseCoopers states that workers with AI skills now command about a 56 per cent wage premium globally, which a year ago was 25 per cent.
A recent report from KPMG on Generative AI suggests technology will impact around 40 per cent of UK jobs, with about 2.5 per cent of tasks across the economy directly affected.
Cllr Julian Tooke, Cabinet Member for Business, Economic Development, Planning and Infrastructure, said: “Everyone knows that digital technology has transformed the modern world but not everyone has benefitted equally from it. Via the AI revolution, we also know that, for our county, there will be new opportunities and threats for which we must be ready.
“The next stage of our digital strategy supports our communities and businesses now whilst also ensuring that we have the knowledge and preparedness to take on the future.”
GCC said it will unveil an ambitious plan to harness technological change so citizens and businesses can prosper in a fast-changing world. It said it will continue to work with local organisations on its digital inclusion program so all citizens have access to technology and are confident using it.
Grants and training will be made available to small and medium sized businesses so they can embrace digital technology and ensure their businesses thrive. A GCC digital think tank will have a watching brief to identify technological changes as they happen.
Help with technology and digital skills is available with the Forestry Voluntary Action Forum, based in Cinderford’s Ow Bist.
