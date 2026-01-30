RESIDENTS across the Forest of Dean are being invited to have their say on the future of development in the district as the council launches a new round of community consultation events.
Forest of Dean District Council will begin a series of in-person Local Plan events from Tuesday, February 11, starting at Corse and Staunton Village Hall. The events will run at venues across the Forest over the following weeks and are designed to give residents the chance to view the Revised Draft Local Plan and speak directly with council officers about what it could mean for their area.
The formal consultation opens on Tuesday, February 4, 2026, and the council says the drop-in sessions will allow people to understand the process, key milestones and how they can influence decisions before the plan is finalised.
Further events will take place at Lydney Community Centre on February 17, Cinderford Town Council Offices on February 18, Newent Community Pavilion on February 23, Sedbury and Beachley Village Hall on February 25, Huntley Village Hall on February 28, and Coleford District Council Offices on March 4.
The Local Plan sets out how development across the district is managed, guiding decisions on housing, employment and land use. The current plan covers the period up to 2026 and is made up of several documents, including the Core Strategy and the Allocations Plan, which was adopted in June 2018.
The Core Strategy outlines the long-term vision for how the district should evolve, while the Allocations Plan details where development should take place, updates housing requirements and defines settlement boundaries and protected areas.
Residents are encouraged to attend a local session and take part in the consultation to help shape the next phase of planning across the Forest of Dean.
