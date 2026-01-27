A NEW grant aimed at helping young people turn business ideas into reality has been launched by Forest of Dean District Council, offering financial support to under-25s who want to start a venture in the district.
The Under 25s Business Start Up Grant has been designed to remove some of the barriers faced by younger entrepreneurs, particularly those who may lack access to capital or support networks.
Successful applicants can receive up to £1,000 towards starting their business, with the funding paid upfront to help ideas get off the ground more quickly.
Unlike the council’s standard Business Start Up Grant, the under-25s scheme requires only 10 per cent match funding, meaning applicants need to contribute just £100 to unlock the full £1,000.
The council says this lower threshold is intended to make the scheme more accessible and encourage more young people in the Forest of Dean to explore self-employment.
The funding can be used flexibly and is not limited to one type of business. Eligible costs include market research, purchasing equipment or supplies, and other start-up expenses that would help a new enterprise take its first steps.
To qualify, the business must be located and registered within the Forest of Dean district, and the applicant must be aged under 25 at the time of applying.
The council hopes the scheme will support enterprising young people who have strong ideas but are unsure how to begin, while also helping to boost the local economy by encouraging new businesses to establish themselves in the Forest.
Funding for the Under 25s Business Start Up Grant is available until Sunday, March 1, 2026, and grants must be claimed by that date. Further details, including how to apply and eligibility criteria, are available on the Forest of Dean District Council website.
