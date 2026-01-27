FOREST of Dean residents looking to boost their outdoor safety skills have an opportunity early this year, with Level 3 Outdoor First Aid courses coming to the area.
The first sessions will be held over two days on February 14 and 15 at Littledean, offering comprehensive training designed for those leading or assisting with outdoor adventurous activities.
The courses are ideal for professional outdoor instructors, group leaders, teachers, and anyone involved in activities such as the Duke of Edinburgh Award. Fully accredited, the training meets the requirements of most national governing bodies, ensuring participants gain recognised qualifications.
In addition to core first aid skills, there may be options to add extra certifications in areas such as paediatric first aid, life-threatening bleed control, or workplace emergency first aid, depending on the needs of the group. Additional fees may apply for these optional modules.
Participants will benefit from a full delegate pack, a first aid handbook, quick reference guides, handouts, and refreshments throughout the course.
Upon completion, certificates are awarded, and group discounts are available for larger bookings. Single-day courses are also offered at a lower rate for those seeking a shorter training option.
While the Littledean dates are the only Forest of Dean sessions listed so far, additional courses are scheduled in Bristol throughout early 2026, and a full list of available courses can be found at www.upperlimits.co.uk.
With outdoor activities remaining popular across the Forest of Dean, these courses provide a timely opportunity for local residents to improve their first aid skills and confidence in handling emergencies, ensuring that both instructors and participants can stay safe while enjoying the region’s hills and woodland areas.
