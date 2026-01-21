FAMILIES in the Forest of Dean are being invited to step into a world of woodland magic as Forestry England prepares to launch a brand-new Room on the Broom trail at Beechenhurst.
The popular family attraction will open from Tuesday, January 27, bringing Julia Donaldson and Axel Scheffler’s much-loved story to life in one of the Forest’s best-known visitor spots. The trail marks the 25th anniversary of Room on the Broom and will run throughout 2026.
Designed especially for younger visitors, the interactive trail encourages children to follow Witch and her friends on a spellbinding journey through the forest.
Along the way, families will help search for Witch’s lost hat, bow and wand, while collecting magical ingredients needed to complete her spell.
Each stop on the trail features hands-on activities, simple woodland facts and playful challenges, all aimed at helping families explore the outdoors together while engaging with the story.
Emily Fergusson, Recreation Manager at Beechenhurst, said: “We’re thrilled to bring the magic of Room on the Broom to the Forest of Dean. This trail is a wonderful way for families to connect with nature, enjoy a beloved story, and create unforgettable memories together.”
To enhance the experience, visitors can purchase a Room on the Broom trail pack for £4. The pack includes a themed lanyard, spell cards, stickers, a pencil and a pop-out craft allowing children to create their own witchy wand to use along the trail.
The attraction continues Forestry England’s long-running partnership with Magic Light Pictures, which has seen a number of Julia Donaldson-inspired trails installed across the country since 2014.
With Beechenhurst already a popular destination for local families, walking groups and visitors to the Forest of Dean, the new trail is expected to be a major draw for those looking for a low-cost, outdoor day out with a touch of magic.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.