A NEW study has placed the Forest of Dean in the top 20 fastest rising house prices in England.
Property information site, Property Buyers Today, analysed the UK House Price Index from the HM Land Registry for local authorities in England. The site looked at the average house prices in July 2024 and July 2025, ranking the areas according to the biggest increases in house prices.
The Forest of Dean made 19th place, where prices increased by 6.7 per cent from £279,636 in July 2024 to £298,432 in July 2025.
Saif Derzi, founder of Property Buyers Today, said: “Buyers are increasingly seeking long term potential in locations, as these make excellent investments, as well as great areas to relocate to. “
