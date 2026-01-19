The Sanctuary Studio and Gallery in Newnham-on-Severn opens its 2026 season of exhibitions, with a show of artwork by nine women artists inspired by the dramatic landscapes of the North. From the dark romance of the Yorkshire Moors to the bleak beauty of Scotland’s Outer Hebrides, these artworks explore the untameable atmosphere of Britain’s northern reaches.
Painter and gallerist Sharon Harvey’s recent travels to the Hebridean Islands have inspired her latest work. Based on sketches made during ocean crossings from the mainland to Iona and the Small Isles, her paintings bring sea and sky together in a tableau of colours that define Scotland’s Northwest edge.
Aberdeen based artist Briony Jenkins’ paintings explore the vast, uninterrupted skies of Scotland’s Northeast coast, capturing shifting clouds and the brilliance of natural sunlight at both dawn and dusk. Painter Kim Jarvis’s love of the sea takes her to extraordinary places, including Scotland’s West Coast and its outlying islands, while Bev Campbell’s paintings are created on the remote moorlands, mountains and coastline of the British Isles.
Award winning watercolourist Sarah K Tew lives and works on the North York Moors, painting those fleeting moments when shafts of light and sheets of rain and snow transform the landscape, while Rachel Redfern’s journeys through Scotland, walking the Highland Way or swimming in Loch Lomond, are captured in paintings that reflect both the softness and drama of the Scottish landscape.
Manchester based artist Nicola Briggs makes paintings and pottery that celebrate our connection to wild natural places, and additional ceramics include porcelain by Deborah Harwood, and stoneware by Glasgow based potter Kim Plimley, whose pieces are inspired by the beauty of the Highlands.
