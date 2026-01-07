THE 100th anniversary of the pairing of one of the world’s most famous comedy duos is being celebrated with the Centenary Tour production of Neil Brand’s “An Evening with Laurel & Hardy”.
In 1926, Stan Laurel and Oliver Hardy signed separate contracts with Hollywood film mogul Hal Roach, and appeared for the first time in a film together, 45 Minutes from Hollywood.
The following year they became an official comedy partnership that would set the whole world rocking with laughter.
Thanks to new restorations of their silent films, and the rediscovery of some of their lesser-known comedies, Neil has uncovered gems of hilarity from the duo, and brings them to “jaw-dropping life” with the demanding live piano improvisations for which he is famous.
The show features extended scenes from the best of their silent comedies, particularly You’re Darn Tootin, The Finishing Touch and The Second Hundred Years.
Neil has toured throughout the UK and Europe, including to Scandinavia, Georgia and Ukraine, and to the likes of Australia, New Zealand, America, Canada and Israel.
Neil’s concerts have proved popular with his personal contact with the audience and his unique insight into Laurel and Hardy and the birth of the cinema industry.
A spokesperson said: “His engaging easy-going style, along with his Q&A at the end of the show answering all the questions from the audience, followed by his after-show ‘Meet and Greet’, makes for a highly entertaining evening.”
A Guardian review said: “Brand’s improvised piano playing elevates silent movies from crude slapstick to subtle ballet.”
Tickets for the Thursday, March 19, show are available from the Savoy box office or via monmouth-savoy.co.uk
